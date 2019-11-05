|
|
David Charles Talbot
(1948 - 2019)
David Charles Talbot (1948 - 2019) of North Woodstock, New Hampshire and Cabot, Vermont, passed away on Friday, the 1st of November from complications related to a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Born in Lowell, MA, David was the son of the late Eleanor Morse Talbot and Charles Robert Talbot, II --owners of the Talbot Clothing Company, Inc., a long-established family business in the region. A graduate of Lowell High School class of 1966, David attended the University of Denver, where he met his wife, Martha Snyder of Yarmouth, ME. Upon completing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in 1970, David returned to Lowell and was employed by The Central Savings Bank located across the street from his family's clothing store. David married Martha on the first of May, 1971 and the couple had two children: Amanda Talbot Adams of North Attleboro, MA and Brent Cumner Talbot of Gettysburg, PA.
During his seventeen years at the Central Savings bank, David worked his way up from clerk to Vice President / Division head. In 1987, he was named President of Granite Bank and the family moved to Amherst, NH. With the consolidation of the banking industry, David changed careers; first working as Treasurer / Chief Financial Officer at Tech Resources, Inc., a defense contracting company in Milford, NH; and then working as Treasurer / Chief Financial Officer at Loon Mountain Recreation Corporation in Lincoln, NH. Following their move to the Lincoln-Woodstock community in 1994, Talbot fast became a leader in the ski industry, eventually overseeing the financial operations of eight ski resorts as Treasurer of Booth Creek Ski Holdings, becoming Chief Financial Officer at Stratton Mountain Resort in Vermont, and later serving as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer at Bolton Valley Holiday Resort.
David earned a Certificate of Graduate Studies from the Graduate School of Banking at Brown University in 1976 and a Master of Business Administration from Plymouth State University in 1994. In his earlier career as a banker in Lowell, David taught evening classes in real-estate finance, consumer lending, and money and banking at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell. It was during this time that he recognized a passion for teaching at the university level. At the end of the 2001-2002 season with over 30 years of experience in finance, David left the ski industry to join the faculty at Plymouth State University, where he taught classes in finance and economics and advised students at both the undergraduate and graduate level. A devoted hockey fan and a favorite professor on campus, Talbot was recognized in 2005 as an honored business faculty member and inducted into Delta Mu Delta, International Honor Society in Business Administration. During his fifteen years at PSU, he was particularly fond of his time as faculty leader of three different study-abroad experiences: two semesters at the University of Limerick in Ireland in 2011 and 2013, and one at Sant' Ana Institute in Sorrento, Italy in 2015.
Throughout his life, Talbot was involved in service for community and charitable organizations. David served as a Rotarian in every community in which he lived. For fifteen years he served as an elected director of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, was Treasurer or Assistant Treasurer for fourteen of those years; and was Trustee and Treasurer of the NHEC Foundation. He was Trustee and past President and Treasurer of the North Country Center for the Arts; Regional Advisory Board Member for the North Country Division of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation; Speare Memorial Hospital Director; and Lowell Visiting Nurse Association Director and Treasurer.
Talbot loved the outdoors and was an avid traveler. He participated in educational excursions to Turkey and Cuba through Plymouth State University and toured much of the continents of Europe, South America, and Africa with his family. In January, he and his wife travelled to Antarctica. David was happiest in the woods, on the water, or on the slopes. He especially loved spending time with family and friends at their summer residence on Joe's Pond in Cabot, VT.
Talbot is survived by his wife of 48 years, Martha, and their two children, Amanda and Brent; two grandchildren, Rogers Talbot Adams and Eamon Paul Adams; three sisters, Carolyn Hamilton of Boynton Beach, FL and Cabot, VT; Gwendolyn Talbot of Manassas, VA; and Elaine Hasty of Lenexa, KS; two sons-in-laws Kevin Rogers Adams and Adam Paul Cordle, as well as several nieces and nephews.
An event celebrating David's life will be held on Sunday, the 24th of November at 1 p.m. at Heritage Commons on the campus of Plymouth State University -- casual / colorful attire is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to The David '94G and Martha Talbot Endowed Scholarship in Finance or Accounting at Plymouth State University, which can be sent to Advancement Services, MSC 50, 17 High St., Plymouth, NH 03264-1595 or given online via go.plymouth.edu/talbot.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 5, 2019