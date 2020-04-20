Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phra Ajahn David Chutiko Burns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phra Ajahn David Chutiko Burns Obituary
Phra Ajanh David Chutiko Burns

Phra Ajanh David Chutiko Burns, passed into the Spiritual Real of Nirvana on April 14, 2020 at the age of 83 at Lowell General Hospital. He was born on April 13, 1938 in Malden, Mass to the late Joseph and Lorraine Burns. He was one out of seven children. He had been a resident of Westford at Wat Buddhabhavana for the last 17 years. He lived and travel to many countries after his ordination as a Buddhist monk in 1996 in the Theravada school of Buddhism in the tudong "forest" tradition of Southeast Asia.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donation can be made to Wat Buddhabhavana Sacred Shrine (SIM) in his honor.

Address: Wat Buddhabhavana 25 Milot Rd Westford, MA 01886.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -