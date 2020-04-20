|
Phra Ajanh David Chutiko Burns
Phra Ajanh David Chutiko Burns, passed into the Spiritual Real of Nirvana on April 14, 2020 at the age of 83 at Lowell General Hospital. He was born on April 13, 1938 in Malden, Mass to the late Joseph and Lorraine Burns. He was one out of seven children. He had been a resident of Westford at Wat Buddhabhavana for the last 17 years. He lived and travel to many countries after his ordination as a Buddhist monk in 1996 in the Theravada school of Buddhism in the tudong "forest" tradition of Southeast Asia.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donation can be made to Wat Buddhabhavana Sacred Shrine (SIM) in his honor.
Address: Wat Buddhabhavana 25 Milot Rd Westford, MA 01886.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 20, 2020