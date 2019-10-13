|
|
(U.S. Army, Retired) of Hampton
Hampton, NH
Major General David Custis Meade (U.S. Army, Retired) of Hampton passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019. General Meade was born in Washington, D.C. in 1940, the son of the late Custis Meade and Lilla (Lyman) Meade. He leaves his beloved wife Marina (Kalergis) Meade of Hampton, his children Mary Meade Sampson (Steve) of Ashburn, VA, David Jr (Tracy) of Falls Church, VA and Ted (Brittany) of Annapolis, MD and his 6 grandchildren.
Meade
Visiting hours will be from 3 to 7 PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH 03842. Services will be at 11 AM on Friday, October 18 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 101 Chapel St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. Burial with full military honors will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.RemickGendron .com to view General Meade's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.
View the online memorial for Major General David Custis Meade
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 13, 2019