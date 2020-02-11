|
Well-known and respected physician
LOWELL
David Dah Bang Woo, M.D., 89, of Lowell, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Shanghai, China, April 14, 1930, the youngest of 16 children, he was a graduate of University of Hong Kong Faculty of Medicine. He served medical residencies at Boston City Hospital and at New York University before establishing his private practice as a general surgeon. He was on the medical staff at Lowell General Hospital, the former St. Joseph Hospital, and the former St. John's Hospital.
A proud veteran of the Gulf War, Dr. Woo retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the U.S. Army Medical Corps having actively served in Desert Storm and Desert Shield. In his retirement, he attended daily Mass, solved crossword puzzles, played tennis and ping pong, and watched all sports. Most of all, he loved being with his family.
Dr. Woo is survived by a son, Benedict Woo of Bethlehem, NH; seven daughters: Amy Woo of Lowell, Rebecca Woo of Chelmsford, Rachel Woo of Newton, Sharon Woo of Phoenix, AZ, Sarah Neary and her husband Thomas of Merrimack, NH, Suzanne Dolan and her husband Bud of Nashua, NH, and Elizabeth Woo of Manchester, NH; three granddaughters: Katrina Woo, Emma Woo, and Julia Woo; seven grandsons: Thomas Skinner, Ralph Skinner, Liam Skinner, Ryan Neary, Owen Neary, Declan Neary and Aidan Neary; and a brother D.J. Wu of San Francisco, CA. He is also survived by his former wife, Patricia Shaw of Newton.
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in Lowell from 3 to 7 P.M., Wednesday February 12, 2020. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning at the ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND CHURCH in Lowell at 12 o'clock noon. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to St. Margaret of Scotland Parish Renewal and Renovation Fund, 374 Stevens St., Lowell, MA 01851. Arrangements by Funeral Directors James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978 or 866) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 11, 2020