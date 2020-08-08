Westford, MA
David DeMarino, 50, of Westford, passed away from a short battle of cancer on Thursday morning, August 6, 2020 at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, MA.
Born in Lowell on December 6, 1969, he was the son of Edward (Dee) DeMarino Jr. and Joanne F. (Elliott) DeMarino of Westford.
David was educated in the Westford School System and graduated from Nashoba Valley Technical High School with the class of 1987.
When not at work, David enjoyed rooting for all New England sports teams, music, attending concerts, and going to the movies. He really enjoyed socializing with family and friends, and helping others; both friends and strangers. "Big Dave" will be remembered by his big smile and dimples that could light up a room.
Besides his parents, David is survived by his two brothers, Edward DeMarino and his wife Jennifer of Franklin, MA, Daniel DeMarino of South Ryegate, VT, and sister, Donna Lapan and her husband Stephen of Dracut, MA, three nieces, Macy Lapan, Emily DeMarino, and Paige DeMarino as well as many uncles, aunts and close friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his calling hours on Monday, August 10, from 4PM to 8PM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD. Due to Covid-19, a private funeral service will be held with burial taking place in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Westford. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Cancer Society.