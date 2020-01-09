|
David P. Doyle, passed away unexpectedly at his Dracut residence on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was 59.
David was born on August 15, 1960, a son of the late John and Juliette (Chouinard) Doyle. He grew up in Dracut and graduated from the Greater Lowell Technical High School. For the past 30 years he was a millwright employed by Hollingsworth and Vose of West Groton.
David loved to cook and enjoyed the outdoors. He looked forward to hiking, biking, camping, and skiing when time permitted. He was extremely handy with machinery and carpentry and loved tools, having amassed a large quantity at home as well as at work.
The greatest joy of David's life was his daughter Selena.In addition to the outdoor activities they enjoyed together, he was supportive of her dance and other activities. They both looked forward to their Friday movie nights. They would cook dinner together or order out and then cruise the many Netflix movies. David was very proud of his daughter and it showed whenever he spoke about her.
David is survived by his daughter Selena Doyle of Dracut, two brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Sue (Abdinoor) Doyle of Dracut, Michael and Kathy (Early) Doyle of Lowell; nieces, Joelle (Steve) Johnson, Amy Doyle, Shannon (Corey) Smith, Christine (Colin) Creegan; two great-nieces and two great-nephews; his former wife Raysa Ortega and her family, Adrian, Klaryssa, and Kaleemah. He will be missed by many cousins, co-workers, and friends. He was also the brother of the late James Doyle.
Relatives and friends are invited to David's Life Celebration at the McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street from 9 until 11 AM on Saturday. His funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020