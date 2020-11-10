1/1
David E. Dowey
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ayer

Ayer: David Edward Dowey, 63, of Ayer, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.

David was born in Waltham, Massachusetts, February 26, 1957, a son of the late Francis M. & Edna M. (Horgan) Dowey and resided much of his life in Ayer.

He was a 1976 graduate of Ayer Junior / Senior High School and continued his education at Mt. Wachusett Community College in Gardner where he received in Associate Degree in Business Administration.

He leaves four sisters Anne E. and her husband James Martel of Fitchburg, MA, Robin F. and her husband David Grossman of Centerville, MA, Julie A. and her husband Christopher Rucho of West Boylston, MA, Pauline M. Partridge of Ayer, MA, and sister-in-law Rosemarie Dowey of Leominster, MA. He was predeceased by his brother Alan C. Dowey, April 2015.

His pride and joy were his nephews & nieces, Jason & Nicholas Martel, Daniel & Benjamin Grossman, Matthew, Brian & William Rucho, Jessica and her husband Rex Sangrones, Meghan Partridge, Raffaela Dowey, Arc, Alec and Ana Sangrones, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He enjoyed his summer vacations every year with his large family at York Beach, Maine.

David was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Church, where he was a volunteer at many church events including their Lawn Party, and was a big hit in the Minstrel Show. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Ayer Gun and Sportsmen's Club. He was a Volunteer Firefighter for the Ayer Fire Department for 28 years.

David worked at the Nashoba Hospital, than went on to work for the Federal Government for 23 years, at the following locations: Vail TMC, Fort Devens, Hanscom AFB, VA Hospital, Boston. He enjoyed seeing customers at his part-time job at the Ayer Liquor Store.

We would like to thank David's caregiver Denise Jacob and her family for the unconditional love and support they gave to David.

Due to Covid restrictions funeral services will be held privately Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ayer Fire Department, Combination # 1, 1 West Main Street, Ayer, MA 01432. The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Road, (Rte. 2A) Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved