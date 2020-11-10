Ayer
Ayer: David Edward Dowey, 63, of Ayer, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
David was born in Waltham, Massachusetts, February 26, 1957, a son of the late Francis M. & Edna M. (Horgan) Dowey and resided much of his life in Ayer.
He was a 1976 graduate of Ayer Junior / Senior High School and continued his education at Mt. Wachusett Community College in Gardner where he received in Associate Degree in Business Administration.
He leaves four sisters Anne E. and her husband James Martel of Fitchburg, MA, Robin F. and her husband David Grossman of Centerville, MA, Julie A. and her husband Christopher Rucho of West Boylston, MA, Pauline M. Partridge of Ayer, MA, and sister-in-law Rosemarie Dowey of Leominster, MA. He was predeceased by his brother Alan C. Dowey, April 2015.
His pride and joy were his nephews & nieces, Jason & Nicholas Martel, Daniel & Benjamin Grossman, Matthew, Brian & William Rucho, Jessica and her husband Rex Sangrones, Meghan Partridge, Raffaela Dowey, Arc, Alec and Ana Sangrones, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He enjoyed his summer vacations every year with his large family at York Beach, Maine.
David was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Church, where he was a volunteer at many church events including their Lawn Party, and was a big hit in the Minstrel Show. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Ayer Gun and Sportsmen's Club. He was a Volunteer Firefighter for the Ayer Fire Department for 28 years.
David worked at the Nashoba Hospital, than went on to work for the Federal Government for 23 years, at the following locations: Vail TMC, Fort Devens, Hanscom AFB, VA Hospital, Boston. He enjoyed seeing customers at his part-time job at the Ayer Liquor Store.
We would like to thank David's caregiver Denise Jacob and her family for the unconditional love and support they gave to David.
Due to Covid restrictions funeral services will be held privately Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ayer Fire Department, Combination # 1, 1 West Main Street, Ayer, MA 01432. The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Road, (Rte. 2A) Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
