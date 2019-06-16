|
David E. LeBourdais, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Lowell after a brief illness.
He was born in Lowell on January 19, 1940, a son of the late Hermon and Josephine (Adamowski) LeBourdais. Dave was a lifelong resident of Lowell and graduated from Lowell High School in 1956 where he played and excelled at football. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy, attended the Naval Academy Prep School in Washington, DC and Lafayette College in Easton, PA.
Prior to his retirement, Dave was employed with D.J. Reardon in Billerica for 23 years. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and reading.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Donna M. Nolin of Lowell; his children, Mark LeBourdais and his companion, JoAnn and Kristina Waterman and her husband, Daniel all of Allentown, PA; a sister, Diane Prowton and her husband, Allen of Hamburg, NY; 11 grandchildren, Joshua, Abigail, Matthew, Elizabeth, Andrew, Noah, Rebekah, Hannah, Sarah, Micah and Joel; two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Selah; also several nieces and nephews.
At David's request, services will be held privately. Arrangements are in the care of the M. R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home, Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of David, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on June 16, 2019