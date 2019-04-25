|
|
Beloved father, grandfather,
brother and friend LOWELL David E. Totton, 62, of Lowell passed away unexpectedly Thursday night at Lowell General Hospital with his family by his side.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, July 2, 1956, a son of the late Vernon and the late Rita M. (Evans) Totton, he received his education in the Lowell school system.
David was a Supervisor with United Installations, an office furniture company, in North Chelmsford.
He was passionate Patriot's fan but his greatest joy was the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.
David is survived by four daughters Tina Cruz of Lowell, Kellie Baule and her husband Allan of Tyngsboro, Tara O'Hearn and her husband Ryan and Kerri Julia and her husband Edwin all of Lowell; six grandchildren David, Lexi, Jillian, A.J., Nathan and Alissa; his longtime soul mate Mary A. Marcouillier of Lowell; a sister Gail Byam of Dracut; two brothers Thomas F. "Tucker" Totton of Lowell and Vernon S. "Red" Totton of Dracut; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late Nancy Desmond, Robert V. Totton, Stephen P. Totton and William Totton. Totton At his request there will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Funeral Mass to be celebrated at ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND CHURCH in Lowell Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Committal services will be private. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the . Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL (978) 458-8768.
View the online memorial for David E. Totton
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 25, 2019