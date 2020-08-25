weymouth
Mr. David F. Allen, Jr. of Weymouth, passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones on August 19, 2020. He was 59.
David was born and raised in Lowell, graduating from Central Catholic High School, Northern Essex Community College and later attended Salem State College. David was a devout catholic and he attended Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth. In his spare time, David enjoyed golfing, swimming, gardening and cooking. David was always an early riser wanting to get a jump on the day and he also enjoyed spending time with his family on Martha's Vineyard.
Beloved husband of 21 years to Diane M. "Dee" Allen. Devoted father of Nicolette M. Allen and Ashlee M. Allen. Cherished son of David F. Sr, and Mary Louise (Pace) Allen of Ormond Beach, Florida, formerly of Lowell, MA. Loving Brother of Regina Allen of Colorado and Rachel Simas and her husband, James, of South Hampton, NH. Much loved son in law of Jack and Sandy Gaynor of Randolph. Brother in law of Jerry and Debbie DeGregorio of Braintree, Tom and Ann York of Braintree, Rob and Susan Dorney of Foxboro. Also survived by 10 nieces and nephews.
David's family is most grateful for the outpouring of kindness, generosity and love during this most difficult time.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital).
Due to Covid19 restrictions and the Governor's orders the church and burial will be limited invited guests only. Facial coverings and social distancing are mandatory. A live streaming of the Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church can be viewed at https://youtu.be/xXiXtevnpKM
on Thursday at 10:30 A.M. View the online memorial for David F. Allen, Jr