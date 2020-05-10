David G. Ciesla
1954 - 2020
Billerica

David G. Ciesla, 65, a long time resident of Billerica, formerly of Chelmsford and Nashua, NH, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital, Lowell. He was born in Lowell, MA on May 29, 1954, and was a son of the late Andrew J. and Marie Alice (Gauthier) Ciesla. David was raised in Billerica and lived in Chelmsford and spent 10 years in Nashua, NH. During his time in Nashua, he was an active volunteer for the NH Brain Injury Association where he ran Bingo, and he devoted his time as a volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital. He especially enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox, and was an avid fan. David leaves his children; Brad Ciesla, and Melissa Dufty both of Chelmsford, his brothers; Bruce Ciesla of Billerica and Andy Ciesla of Florida, his granddaughter Emma Dufty of Chelmsford, and his Godfather George Gath. Sadly, he is predeceased by his Godmother Ester Gath.

Funeral Services will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in David's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, PO Box 845945, Boston, MA 02284-5945 or nationalmssociety.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2020.
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
May 5, 2020
I will never forget that snicker of yours! You fought the good fight. RIP Uncle Dave.
Vicki Dombrowski
Family
May 5, 2020
So sorry for the loss of David. He was a great guy and a wonderful neighbor to my mother on Sheila Ave. He is greatly missed.
Iris Linda
Friend
