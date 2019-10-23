|
David Hachey
of Billerica; 70
David Hachey of Billerica passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital, after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 70. Dave was originally from Waltham and moved to Billerica in 1978. He retired from the United States Coast Guard, as a civilian employee, in 2016. He was most proud to work for the Coast Guard as a Boat Builder. He was awarded a Plaque and the American Flag for his dedicated commitment and service. He also received recognition from the President of the United States for his work on the USS Constitution. He very much enjoyed going to Antique Car Shows with his Best Friend, Steve Arsenault. He was the son of the late Alfred and Anna (Marderosian) Hachey. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Nancy (O'Connell) Hachey; his son, David Hachey Jr and his wife, Amanda, of Dracut; his sons, Michael Hachey and Benjamin Hachey of Billerica; his sister, Diane Kakis and his nephew Manny Kakis of Chelmsford. His granddaughter, Shelby, never failed to put a smile on his face. Services will be private. Donations in David Hachey's memory to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 would be appreciated.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 23, 2019