Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Lawrence St. PM Church
1189 Lawrence St.
Lowell, MA
View Map
David J. Bolton Obituary
Retired Remodeling Contractor

LOWELL

David J. Bolton, age 79, a resident of Lowell for 35 years, and a longtime member of the Lawrence St. PM Church, passed away at home in the care of his family and hospice on Monday, March 9, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Cote) Bolton, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.

Born in Lowell on October 9, 1940, he was the son of the late Cliff Bolton and the late Mabel (Kenyon) Bolton.

Prior to his retirement, he worked in the home remodeling industry and founded Bolton Remodeling.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling to York Beach. As an avid Boston sports fan, he watched pro sports events on TV with his kids and grandkids. He attended all of his grandkid's sports, dance and other activities.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, James Bolton, Joanne Churchill (David), Marianne Woodworth (Dave), Scott Bolton (Michele), and Kevin Bolton (Kate); grandchildren, Nicole Atkinson (Geoff), D.J. Brodeur (Dustina), Evan (Jess), Hannah (Jeff) and Hayley Woodworth, Jeffrey (Donna Jo) and Alex Bolton, and Morgan and Madison Bolton; great granddaughter, Lyanna Atkinson; siblings, Harold Bolton and Phyllis Robart; and many extended family members.

David was the brother of the late Cliff Bolton and Beverly McDonald.

BOLTON

Memorial calling hours will be Thursday, March 19th, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial service to be held on Friday, March 20th, at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence St. PM Church, 1189 Lawrence St., Lowell. Please Omit Flowers. Donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 are appreciated.



Published in Lowell Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020
