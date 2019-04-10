|
Major David J. Fitzgerald (Ret.)
Loving Brother, Beloved Uncle,
U. S. Air Force Veteran
Major David J. Fitzgerald (Ret.), died March 30, 2019, at his home in Austin, Texas, surrounded by his loving family, aged 82 years.
A son of the late John F. Sr. and Louise (Nolan) Fitzgerald, he was born in Lowell on September 29, 1936, and received his early education at St. Margaret School in the Highlands. He graduated from Keith Academy with the Class of 1954, then matriculated to Lowell Technical College where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering. While at Lowell Tech, he entered the R.O.T.C. program, thus launching his distinguished Air Force career.
David enlisted in the United States Air Force on September 15, 1958, at Lackland AFB, Texas. By August of 1960, he was a B-52 Navigator stationed at Westover AFB of Massachusetts. He achieved the rank of Major in May of 1969.
A career pilot, Major Fitzgerald flew 482 combat missions in Vietnam, logging over 565 hours as an F-4 Fighter Pilot. He survived serious injuries after being shot down over enemy territory, only to return to duty to serve in many other countries. Although duly awarded, he declined to accept the Purple Heart Medal - a testament to his humility.
A recipient of many commendations and letters from his commanding generals, he was also awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with 10 Leaf Clusters, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal with Palm, and the Joint Service Commendation Medal, to name just a few. After his combat duty was over, he taught flight simulation at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin.
After retiring, he remained in Austin, a place he loved, and where he had made many friends over 30 years. David loved to visit family in Lowell and California during holidays and special occasions, always planning his next visit before returning home. While he never had children, David doted on his many loving nieces and nephews as if they were his own.
A great Patriot and American Hero, he will always be remembered for his love of family, and for serving his country with deep dedication, never once considering it to be a sacrifice.
Major Fitzgerald is survived by his sister, Mary L. Mitchell of Lowell, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was the brother of the late John F. Fitzgerald Jr.
FITZGERALD - In Austin, Texas, March 30, 2019. Major David J. Fitzgerald (Ret.), of Austin, aged 82 years. U. S. Air Force Veteran. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. His Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 374 Stevens St., Lowell. (Kindly meet at Church.) Interment in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Major Fitzgerald's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 10, 2019