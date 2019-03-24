David J. Nolet

Formerly of N. Chelmsford; Age 51



David John Nolet, 51, of Merrimack, NH, formerly of N. Chelmsford, MA, died Friday afternoon, March 22, 2019, at Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH, surrounded by his family after a long illness.



He was married to Mrs. Wendy (Fisher) Nolet with whom he would have celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on May 9, 2019.



David was born on November 10, 1967, the son of the late Edward and Ethel Nolet. He was a graduate of Nashoba Technical High School with the class of 1986.



He owned and operated the Lunch Bell Eatery of Bedford, NH.



He was a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church of Merrimack, NH.



David enjoyed Nascar and was a fan of Dale Earnhardt. He enjoyed going on cruises in the Caribbean, and keeping everybody up to date of his activities and family on Facebook. Known as "Papa", he loved spending time with his grandchildren.



Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Brianna Nolet of Merrimack, NH; a son and his wife, Russell and Katherine Bovill of Merrimack, NH; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Paula and Steven Ellis of Salisbury, MA, Sheila and Edward Lisavich of Salem, NH, and Sharon and Robert Campbell of Wolfboro, NH; five brothers and four sisters-in-law, Edward and Judith Nolet of N. Chelmsford, Richard Nolet of N. Chelmsford, Joseph and Cheryl Nolet of Tyngsboro, MA, James and Bernie Nolet of Spring, TX, and Robert and Millie Nolet of Westford, MA; two grandchildren, Giulianna and Deklan Bovill; and many nieces and nephews.



NOLET - David John Nolet, 51, of Merrimack, NH, formerly of N. Chelmsford, MA, died March 22, 2019. Visiting hours Tues. 3 to 7 PM. His Funeral Service will be Wed. at 11am, at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary