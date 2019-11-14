|
longtime resident of Dracut; 66
DRACUT
David J. Phelps, age 66, a longtime resident of Dracut died unexpectedly Monday, November 11, 2019 following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Karen L. (Pestana) Phelps, to whom he was married for 46 years.
He was born in Arlington on June 12, 1953, and was the son of the late John R. and Theresa E. (Hughes) Phelps.
Prior to his illness, David was employed in the chemical industry for 23 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and gaming. His greatest joy came from spending time in the company of his loving family.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his daughter, Kady L. Phelps; five sisters, Sharen Pestana, Linda Eisener, Denise Sitar, Donna Phelps, and Cynthia Diliberto; five god-daughters, Cindy Diliberto and her husband Richard, their son Jack and their daughter Angela, also a god-child, Kerri Morales and her husband Victor and their children, Sofia and Tomas, Teresa Erickson, and Shannon Sitar; many friends cousins, nieces and nephews, including Eric A. Pestana and his wife Jennifer and their son Henry; and his brothers-in-law, Eric L. Pestana and Norbert Pestana and his wife Helen and their children Julie and Scott, and his lifelong friend and cousin Wayne Hughes.
He was also the brother of the late Diane LePage and the late Maureen Crimmins.
A special thanks to the caring drivers that provided him with transportation to the kind staff at the Fresenius Kidney Care Center in Lowell.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Village Inn, 544 Broadway Rd., Dracut on Monday, November 18 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM for a Memorial Service followed by a luncheon at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 14, 2019