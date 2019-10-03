Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
David J. Rocheford


1953 - 2019
David J. Rocheford Obituary
of Lowell, MA

Mr. David John Rocheford, 66, a lifelong resident of Lowell, MA died Friday September 27, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital.

He was the former husband of Michelle Perron.

Born in Lowell, MA on July 19, 1953 the son of the late Henry J. and Beatrice V. (Zaleski) Rocheford, he was a graduate of Lowell High School.

Mr. Rocheford was employed as a printer for the Courier News in Westford until his retirement in 2008.

He enjoyed fishing and was an avid bowler as well as being a member of the Brentwood Bowling League. He was most happy spending quality time with family and friends especially his four cherished grandchildren.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, David Rocheford of Lowell, Daniel and Sarah Rocheford of Pelham, NH, a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Sandra Rocheford of Pepperell, MA, a sister, Dorothy Mulligan of Chelmsford, four grandchildren, Benjamin Domaingue, Aubrey, Alexander and Emily Rocheford as well as many nieces, nephews and several close family friends.

He was the brother-in-law of the late Gerald Mulligan of Chelmsford.

Rocheford

Rocheford

Dave's visitation will be Sat. from 10 to 11 am followed by a Memorial Service at 11am at DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA 01863. Memorials may be made in his name to the . ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 3, 2019
