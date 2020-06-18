formerly of Wilmington,
Chelmsford and Dunstable, MA
Wells, ME
David James Winston, 63, of Wells, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his residence. He was the widower of GG Marshall, who predeceased him in 2018. He is also predeceased by his brother and best friend Stephen Winston. David was born in Boston on April 14, 1957, a son of James Joseph Winston, Jr., and Audrey M. (Craig) Winston, grew up in Wilmington, MA, where he graduated from Wilmington High School, Class of 1976.He lived for a time in both Dunstable and Chelmsford, MA before moving to Maine.
He was a truck driver for many years, last working for Linde Trucking in Kittery. When not driving, he and GG owned and operated "Braketime," a red food truck parked near the Sanford Airport, serving up hearty meals to their loyal customers.
David loved spending time with his wife and enjoying the outdoors. He enjoyed golfing as was a former member of Nabnasset Lake Country Club in Westford, MA. He loved to cook and was known for striking up a conversation with anyone that happened by. He and GG loved to travel to South Carolina, Florida, and Arkansas. Just last year, he took a wonderful trip to Ireland to visit his ancestors' homeland.
Survivors include his brother, John Winston of Lawrence, MA; his sister, Maura Finch of North Reading, MA; two step-daughters, April Horne and husband Jonathan of Kennebunk, ME, Layla Fabrizio and husband Mark of Pepperell, MA; four grandchildren, Ava and Anya Horne, Joseph and Max Fabrizio; seven nieces and nephews, Meghan Veo, Lindsey Jack, Courtney Metcalfe, Jonathon Finch, Ryan Finch, Kail and Andrew Winston; and many cousins, aunts and uncles. David will also be missed by his faithful dog "Winnie," who he rescued just last year.
Due to COVID 19, a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to: The American Heart Association, 51 U.S. Route One, Suite M, Scarborough, ME 04074; or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit David's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, PO Box 910, Wells, ME 04090. www.bibbermemorial.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.