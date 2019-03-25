Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
David John Nolet

David John Nolet Obituary
David John Nolet, 51, of Merrimack, NH formerly of N. Chelmsford, MA

Of Merrimack, NH, formerly of N. Chelmsford, MA, David John Nolet, 51, died March 22, 2019. Visiting hours Tues. 3 to 7 PM. His Funeral Service will be Wed. at 11am, at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 25, 2019
