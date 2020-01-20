|
|
Well-known local businessman
Lowell
On January 18, 2020, David Joseph Notini, 71, passed on to eternal peace surrounded by his equally loving and devastated family, following a sudden diagnosis of a brain tumor. News of David's death will be met with shock and sadness by all who experienced his generosity, humor, and selflessness.
A lifelong resident of Lowell, David attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Keith Academy before being drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. David served as Military Police while stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. Upon his return, he honed his business sense serving as fourth generation leadership alongside his family at A.H. Notini & Sons Inc., a wholesale distributor established in 1890, until the company was sold in 2015.
David's greatest source of pride were his two children Jason David (Debbie) and Jill Ann (Greg Vadas), both of Bethesda, MD. Jason and Jill have maintained a singular focus for their life: Make dad proud. And, through their achievements and his grandchildren, David found tremendous pleasure. David was a doting grandfather to Zoli Hannah, Mila Davey, Ella Beth, and Jaxon David.
True love often travels on a gravel road. David met Brenda in 1972 and spent many early dates at The Commodore Ballroom on Thorndike Street enjoying music and dancing the night away. After several years apart, David and Brenda rekindled their love and shared many dances in the kitchen of their Jenness Street home. David would command Alexa to play Billy Ocean, and together they found their groove.
David is predeceased by his parents, Robert E. and Doris (Belleville) Notini, and his sister Diane Notini Loughran (and husband Jimmy Loughran), with whom he shared a tremendous bond. His sister Diane undoubtedly welcomed him to his eternal home with a warm hug and familiar greeting, "Hi Davey." He is survived by his older brother Robert C. (Butch) and his wife, Lynn and their children Tracy (Jim) Riva (David's Goddaughter), Matthew Notini, and Kathleen Notini. He is also survived by his nephew and Godson Patrick Loughran and niece Erin Loughran. David also leaves behind an uncle, two aunts, and several cousins from the Notini and Belleville families.
Finally, David was a Jeopardy and trivia enthusiast, enjoyed horseracing, watching sports, time at the beach, and socializing with friends at the on Plain Street. David was a skillful pool player, once beating Allison Fischer at a game of 9-ball when he broke and ran the table.
Notini
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 4 to 7 P.M. Tuesday January 21, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Wednesday morning at ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND CHURCH at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made out to the Lowell Cancer Center, c/o the LGH Philanthropy Office, 295 Varnum Ave., 01854. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
View the online memorial for David Joseph Notini
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 20, 2020