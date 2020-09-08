1/1
David Kimball
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
of San Antonio, TX

David Kimball, 70, of San Antonio, TX died at Junior's Personal Care Home in San Antonio, TX on April 29, 2020 after a battle with cancer.

Born in Winchester, MA on September 9, 1949 the son of the late Maxwell and Mona (Poole) Kimball. He was a graduate of Chelmsford High School with the class of 1966, and graduated Lowell Technological Institute in 1970, now known as UMASS Lowell.

He proudly served with the U.S. Air Force for seven years in Texas and remained in Texas ever since.

He retired as a finance officer from Kelly Air Force Base.

He was a former communicant of All Saints Church, Chelmsford. He was a member of the Chelmsford High Alumni Association.

He is survived by his sisters, Janet Lajoie of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and Barbara Mackey and her husband Robert of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; he is also survived several nieces and nephews.

He was the brother-in-law of the late Bernard Lajoie, and half brother of the late Denison Kimball.

Kimball

Graveside service at 2pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Heart Pond Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040.



View the online memorial for David Kimball



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Heart Pond Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Memories & Condolences
