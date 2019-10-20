|
David L. Burrill, a resident of Lowell, age 65, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Angela M. (Rose) Burrill with whom he shared 15 years of marriage. He was born in Brockton, MA on July 8, 1954, and was a son of the late Rodney and Jeanne (Crosby) Burrill. David proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged after 2 years of service. He was a loving and caring person who would go out of his way for anyone. He was an active volunteer in the greater Lowell area serving many organizations including the Veterans Community Care Center and the Renaissance Club. In his spare time he enjoyed nature and outdoor activities like taking walks. Most of all, David cherished the time he spent with his family. In addition to his loving wife, David leaves his son David R. Burrill, his stepfather William "Bill" Blackburn, his stepchildren; Chris Socia and Lisa Libby and her husband Chris, his grandchildren; Elijah Burrill and Christian Libby, his twin brother Dean Burill, and brother Steven Burrill and his wife Pauline, his sisters Judith Thayer, Paula Howland and her fiancé Scott Miller, Patricia Barrows and her significant other Paul Morrow, and Elizabeth Figueroa and her fiancé Mark Schultz, his stepsisters Lynette Beaugrand, Wendy Forrester, Suzanne Thistle and her fiancé Phillip Rollins, and his stepbrothers Eric Blackburn, Wayne Blackburn and his wife Patricia. Sadly David was predeceased by his stepbrother Michael Blackburn.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Central Congregational Church, One Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in David's name to the , Attn: Memorials, 1661 Worcester Rd., Framingham, MA 01701 or lungusa.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
