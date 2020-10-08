...handyman and painter; 53
TEWKSBURY
David L. Laderoute, age 53, a well known handy-man in the greater Lowell area, died peacefully at his Tewksbury residence from an apparent heart attack, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
He was born in Lowell, a son of the late Paul J. and Dolores (Martel) Laderoute. He was raised in the Upper Highlands section of the city, graduated from the Greater Lowell Vocational Technical High School, and had resided in Tewksbury for the past 20 years. He resided with his brother-in-law, Carl Olsen. He worked as a handy-man and painter, accomplished, and always in demand. His work was much appreciated by all who hired him. David was a free-spirit and enjoyed fishing in the warm weather, skiing in the colder weather and family gatherings. He will be fondly remembered for his devotion as the primary care provider, assistant and companion to his late father in more recent years. David's primary joy in life was keeping his nieces and nephews entertained, even building a back yard skating rink for their use last year.
He is survived by a sister Linda (Laderoute) and her husband Stephen Hattori; brothers Michael and his wife Barbara (Timmins) Laderoute, Mark and his wife Maria (Azulay) Laderoute, Andrew and his wife Katherine Pasquariella-Laderoute; his God-Child Alexandria; nieces Christina, Kimberly, Patricia, Kelley, Crystal, Hannah, and Aleah; nephews Jeff, Jeffrey Sr., Timothy, Sean and Jordan, and Jeffrey Jr.; and was predeceased by his brother Paul Jr., his sister Susan (Laderoute) Olsen and his niece Miranda Olsen.
Arrangements
Relatives and friends are welcome to a Memorial Graveside Service, to be held Wednesday, October 14, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Tewksbury Community Pantry, 999 Whipple Rd., Tewksbury, MA 01876 are encouraged. For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com
The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Laderoute family. visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for David J. Laderoute