Chelmsford and Boston
CHELMSFORD
David Lucien Camire, 77, of Chelmsford and Boston, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lowell on June 21, 1942 and was the son of the late Lucien Joseph and Anna Wilhelmine (Zipfel) Camire. He was raised in Lowell and graduated from Lowell High School, Class of 1960. David co-founded F&L Cabinets with his father, where he worked until his retirement in 2004.
Always impeccably attired, David was known for his sharp wit and magnetic personality. His warm and mischievous nature instinctively drew others into his orbit. In his beloved Back Bay of Boston, he enjoyed his daily walks, numerous coffee dates, attending the theater and symphony, and socializing with the many friends he affectionately referred to as his "patients."
David loved people, and he collected friends far and wide. He had that rare ability to make each individual feel as though they were the most important person in his world. He made time for everyone, and was especially attentive to those in need or at risk of being forgotten. David would make regular visits to sick friends and relatives in the hospital, and would smuggle in treats for those in nursing homes. Above all else, he was a fighter, with an indominable spirit that inspired all around him.
David's family was the center of his life. He was deeply devoted to his wife, Kathleen, for whom he was her ultimate protector. He loved his son, Jaime Matthew Camire, and his wife Robin of South Carolina. David had an incredibly special bond with his daughter, Adrienne Elizabeth Camire of Boston. His eyes would light up whenever Adrienne entered the room, and he loved his adventures with her. They were each other's worlds.
David also leaves his brother Tom Camire and his wife Cindy of Florida, his aunt Cecile of New York, various nieces and nephews, and his cherished grand dog Spencer. In addition, David leaves his family of church ladies and Saints friends, whom he met each day for Mass followed by a late lunch, during which they were always the loudest and happiest table in the room. David is also predeceased by his brother Paul Camire and his best friend and grand dog, RatDog.
Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday from 5:00 - 8:00 pm in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Parish, 3 Fayette St., LOWELL. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will be held privately. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
