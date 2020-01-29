Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
1962 - 2020
David M. Roy Obituary
DOVER

David M. Roy, age 58, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 at Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, NH, after a brief illness.

Born in Lowell, MA on January 15, 1962, he was a son of Katherine A. Picard, and the late Richard R. Roy. Following his education, David went on to work in construction for many years before his retirement.

In his free time, David could be found riding his bicycle or listening to classic 70's or 80's rock music. He loved spending time outdoors, whether it was gardening or riding ATVs, he was his happiest when he was outside.

Besides his beloved mother, David is survived by his two children, Ross D. Roy of Salem, MA, and Kasey Foster of Hudson, NH; his siblings, Richard Roy and his wife Mary Lou of Pelham, NH, Michael Roy and his wife Heliet of Pelham, NH, Karen Dukeshire of Dracut, Christopher Roy and his wife Shelley of Raymond, NH, and Nicholas Picard of San Francisco, CA; his aunt, Lorie E. Mikulis of Dracut, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Roy

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Thursday, January 30th from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. His Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Casimir Cemetery, Pelham. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in David's honor may be made to The , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
