longtime resident of Chelmsford; 81 CHELMSFORD David Marks Bauer, age 81, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital surrounded by his three loving daughters. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (Secchiaroli) Bauer who passed away in 2008.
He was born in New London, CT on October 1, 1937 and was the son of the late William Marks and Ruth (Anderson) Bauer.
David attended schools in Groton, CT and graduated from the University of Connecticut. He was a veteran of the United States Army and he was stationed in Seoul, Korea.
He worked as a software engineer until his retirement in 1992. He was a resident of Chelmsford since 1968.
He was an avid golfer and belonged to many area golf clubs. He was a proud member of the hole in one club.
He is survived by his three daughters: Kathy Bauer Osborn, Marybeth Bauer, and Nancy Pelletier. He is survived by seven grandchildren: Julia Spence and her husband Benjamin, Amanda and Jenna Osborn, Carly and Marissa Williams, and Nicholas and Stevie Pelletier. He is also survived by his sister, Jeanette Farquhar.
He was predeceased by his daughter Sheila Bauer Keene. Bauer A Memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 - 4:00 pm on Saturday, May 11 at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in David's memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Please specify that your donation is for Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma research in honor of his daughter Marybeth.
Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 8, 2019