David Mithamo Nyaguthii
of Lowell, MA
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely death of Mr. David Mithamo Nyaguthii of Lowell MA. David was born on June 27th 1972 and was a beloved son of Rose Nyaguthii Mithamo. He leaves behind a beloved wife Nancy Ann Kibuthu, daughter Nicole Nyaguthii Mithamo and son Jesse Mwangi Mithamo. He was a brother to Purity Wairimu of Lowell MA, uncle to Dalton Njuguna and son in-law to Florence Kibuthu. David put up a brave fight with cancer for 14 years.
Mr. Mithamo was an outstanding member of St. Michael's catholic church, where he previously served as the Catholic Men's Association (CMA) chairman in Lowell Ma and the overall CMA chairman of the Kenyan catholic Community and Friends (KCCF) in the archdiocese of Boston. He was also a dedicated businessman.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 30, 2019