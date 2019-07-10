|
|
David Mithamo Nyaguthii
Loving Husband, Father,
Son, Brother
David M. Nyaguthii, of Lowell, died June 24, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 46 years. He was the beloved husband of Nancy Kibuthu. Friends will be received at St. Michael Church, 543 Bridge St., Lowell, on Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment in Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit David's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 10, 2019