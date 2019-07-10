Lowell Sun Obituaries
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Michael Church
543 Bridge St.
Lowell, MA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Michael Church
543 Bridge St
Lowell, MA
Interment
Following Services
Westlawn II Cemetery
Lowell, MA
David Mithamo Nyaguthii


1972 - 2019
David Mithamo Nyaguthii Obituary
David Mithamo Nyaguthii

Loving Husband, Father,

Son, Brother

David M. Nyaguthii, of Lowell, died June 24, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 46 years. He was the beloved husband of Nancy Kibuthu. Friends will be received at St. Michael Church, 543 Bridge St., Lowell, on Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment in Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit David's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 10, 2019
