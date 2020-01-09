|
of Dracut; 59
Dracut
David P. Doyle, passed away unexpectedly at his Dracut residence on Monday. January 6, 2020. He was 59.
David was born on August 15, 1960, a son of the late John and Juliette (Chouinard) Doyle. He grew up in Dracut and graduated from the Greater Lowell Technical High School. For the past 30 years he was a millwright employed by Hollingsworth and Vose of West Groton.
David enjoyed the outdoors and looked forward to hiking, biking, camping, and skiing when time permitted.
The greatest joy of David's life was his daughter Selena. He enjoyed attending all of her activities.
David is survived by his daughter Selena Doyle of Dracut, two brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Sue (Abdinoor) Doyle of Dracut, Michael and Kathleen (Early) Doyle of Lowell; nieces, Joelle Johnson, Amy Doyle, Shannon Smith, Christine Creegan; his former wife Raysa Ortega and her family, Adrian, Klaryssa, and Kaleemah. He was also the brother of the late James Doyle.
Doyle
Relatives and friends are invited to David's Life Celebration at the McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street from 9 until 11 AM on Saturday. His funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 9, 2020