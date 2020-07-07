1/1
David P. SteMarie
1955 - 2020
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather

LOWELL

David P. SteMarie passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. David was born in East Derry, NH on January 24, 1955 and was a son of the late Francis and Edith (Currier) SteMarie. When he was young, the family moved to Lowell and David attended Lowell Schools. He was a graduate of the 1972 class at Lowell Trade School. After graduating, David was employed at the Malden Mills in Lowell for many years and then became a test technician at Memotec in Lowell until his retirement. David also worked at Lowell Parks and Recreation for nine years. David was the beloved husband of Irene R. (Plourde) SteMarie for 41 years. They settled in Lowell and raised their two daughters, Tracy and Sherri there. David loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Holidays were for family and loved ones. He enjoyed fishing and bowling and watching baseball and professional wrestling. David was a communicant of St. Michael's Church. He will be greatly missed by his family.

David is survived by his wife, Irene R. (Plourde) SteMarie, his daughters Tracy L. Conley and her husband John and Sherrie L. SteMarie, both of Lowell; his grandchildren Colby, Selena, Elijah, Davinia, and Nevaeh all of Lowell; his sisters, Nancy Shanahan of Tyngsboro, Claudia Bourque and her husband Ronald of Pelham, NH, Janet Janoch and her husband Robert of Pelham, NH and Sheila Anderson of Harvard; his brothers, Donald SteMarie and his wife Karen of Haverhill, MA, Jimmy SteMarie of Florida, Jerry SteMarie and his wife Pauline of Tyngsboro and Shawn SteMarie and his wife Debra of Arkansas; his brothers-in-law Allen Plourde and his wife Debra of Hudson, NH, Joseph Plourde and his wife Trina of Hudson, NH, John P. Plourde of Brookline, NH, and Kenneth Plourde and wife Jennifer of Lowell; his sister-in-law, Elaine (Plourde) Hall and her husband Wendell of Nashua, NH. David is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. David was the brother of the late Robert SteMarie and William SteMarie.

STEMARIE

In Lowell, June 30 2020, at Lowell General Hospital, David P. SteMarie, 65, a former longtime Lowell resident and the beloved husband of Irene R. (Plourde) SteMarie. A private Memorial Service will be held on Thursday at Fay McCabe Funeral Home and his burial will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to The American Heart Association 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451 or www.heart.org.

ARRANGEMENTS BY THE

FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS

978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com



View the online memorial for David P. SteMarie


Published in Lowell Sun from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
