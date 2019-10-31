|
|
U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran
Billerica
David P. Stevens, Age 82, beloved husband of Mary B. (Cloghessy) Stevens died unexpectedly Tuesday at their home.
He was born in Cambridge, May 20, 1937, a son of the late Dudley and Mary (Lindstrom) Stevens and was raised in Medford and moved to Billerica in 1965. David proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 30 years and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
David was currently employed as a Product Engineer for Armatron International Inc. in Malden for 38 years. He was an active communicant of St. Andrew Church and has been an Usher at the church since 1965.
Besides his wife, David is survived by his daughter, Anne Moreau of Stratham, NH; his sons, James Stevens of Billerica and Kevin Stevens of Duxbury; his sister, Linda Cullen of Stow and is also survived by six grandchildren.
His Funeral will be held Saturday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Friday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 31, 2019