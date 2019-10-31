Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
Resources
More Obituaries for David Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David P. Stevens


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David P. Stevens Obituary
U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran

Billerica

David P. Stevens, Age 82, beloved husband of Mary B. (Cloghessy) Stevens died unexpectedly Tuesday at their home.

He was born in Cambridge, May 20, 1937, a son of the late Dudley and Mary (Lindstrom) Stevens and was raised in Medford and moved to Billerica in 1965. David proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 30 years and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

David was currently employed as a Product Engineer for Armatron International Inc. in Malden for 38 years. He was an active communicant of St. Andrew Church and has been an Usher at the church since 1965.

Besides his wife, David is survived by his daughter, Anne Moreau of Stratham, NH; his sons, James Stevens of Billerica and Kevin Stevens of Duxbury; his sister, Linda Cullen of Stow and is also survived by six grandchildren.

His Funeral will be held Saturday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Friday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.



View the online memorial for David P. Stevens
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -