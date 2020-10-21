1/1
David R. Hardman
Of Dunstable, MA

David R. Hardman, 83 of Dunstable, MA passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Rhode Island on September 8, 1937, he was the son of the late Theodore R. and Marjorie (Martin) Hardman. He was a graduate of Lawrence Academy and Boston University and was employed as a chemist at the Lowell Water Works. He owned and operated a "Cut Your Own Christmas Farm" in Dunstable.

David was an ardent horticulturist. In springtime his gardens were a mass of color from plants and trees he grew during the winter months, and shared with the community.

He was an avid reader and preferred American history. He also was a classic music enthusiast and often enjoyed attending the Boston Symphony.

He was a resident of Dunstable since childhood and was recognized for serving 30 years on various committees and boards.

He was a Founding Member of the Dunstable Rural Land Trust and past Chairman of the Dunstable Cemetery Commission.

He was a communicant at St. John the Evangelist Church of N. Chelmsford.

David is survived by a sister-in-law, Susan P. (Batch) Hardman, his cousins and many good friends.

He was the brother of the late Theodore Hardman, Jr. who passed away in 2008.

A burial service will take place in Central Cemetery, Dunstable at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 Middlesex St. N. Chelmsford, MA 01863 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.


Published in Lowell Sun from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
