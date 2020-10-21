Of Dunstable, MA
David R. Hardman, 83 of Dunstable, MA passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Rhode Island on September 8, 1937, he was the son of the late Theodore R. and Marjorie (Martin) Hardman. He was a graduate of Lawrence Academy and Boston University and was employed as a chemist at the Lowell Water Works. He owned and operated a "Cut Your Own Christmas Farm" in Dunstable.
David was an ardent horticulturist. In springtime his gardens were a mass of color from plants and trees he grew during the winter months, and shared with the community.
He was an avid reader and preferred American history. He also was a classic music enthusiast and often enjoyed attending the Boston Symphony.
He was a resident of Dunstable since childhood and was recognized for serving 30 years on various committees and boards.
He was a Founding Member of the Dunstable Rural Land Trust and past Chairman of the Dunstable Cemetery Commission.
He was a communicant at St. John the Evangelist Church of N. Chelmsford.
David is survived by a sister-in-law, Susan P. (Batch) Hardman, his cousins and many good friends.
He was the brother of the late Theodore Hardman, Jr. who passed away in 2008.
A burial service will take place in Central Cemetery, Dunstable at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 Middlesex St. N. Chelmsford, MA 01863 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
.