Tyngsborough
David Robert Moorehouse died on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He was the husband of Maureen F. (Casey) Moorehouse for the last 46 years. David was born in Lowell on March 17, 1945. He was the son of Thomas and Natalie (Feindel) Moorehouse. David is survived by his brother-in-law, John J. Casey and his wife, Jane, of Corvallis Oregon; his niece, Joan Casey and her husband, Aaron Merrill of New York City, N.Y.; his cousin, Jane Andrews and her husband, Ralph, of Truro, MA; his cousins, Deborah (Moorehouse) Ryer of Nashua, N.H. and Wendy (Moorehouse) Jean, of Chelmsford MA; Robert Moorehouse and his wife Anne, of Townsend, MA; and, Nancy and Howard Harding of Prospect, Kentucky. David graduated from Lowell High School, Class of 1962. He obtained an Associate Degree in Business from Northern Essex Community College, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business from Salem State University, a Master in Business Administration from Suffolk University, and a Doctorate in Curriculum and Leadership from Boston University. This academic preparation enabled him to experience success in attaining his career goal – to be an "educator". He worked for the Lowell Public Schools for 34 years where he began as a classroom teacher and eventually ended his career as Master at Lowell High School. He valued public education as a vehicle for human success for all people and was proud of the School System's ability to effectively educate a culturally and economically diverse student population. In 2014, David spent five months in the Shapiro Cardiovascular Center at Brigham & Women's Hospital. He wasn't expected to live, but due to the expertise of BWH medical staff, and wonderful support and love from thoughtful relatives and friends, David received a mechanical heart pump as a destination solution. Since then he lived his life with determination and quality. In June, 2018, at Tufts Medical Center, David had his first heart pump removed and a new on inserted. His initial Physician, Dr. Gregory Couper performed the surgery. The Tufts Hospital Staff utilized their talents and granted David wonderful care. Acknowledgement goes to the late Heather Brown, and thanks to her children and grandchildren, for giving up their time with Heather, so she could help David. Heather's son-in-law, Andrew Rega, showed his kindness and skills by twice a week providing a medical procedure to David. Without this action David could not have continued his life.
Per David's request, there are no visiting hours, and services are private. Those wishing may contribute to the Lowell High School Scholarship Fund, 50 Fr. Morissette Blvd, Lowell MA 01852. Arrangements are by Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. For online guestbook visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 12, 2020