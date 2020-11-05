1/1
David Roach
Lowell

David A. Roach, 40, of Lowell, MA, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 after a long battle with addiction. He was born in Twin Falls, ID, son of Theresa and the late Douglas Roach.

David was an avid New England sports fan and enjoyed watching games with family and friends. He loved cars since he was a little boy and chose working on cars for his career. David was a kind, sweet, gentle soul who showed his love openly, and he also had a love for animals. David was a good husband to his wife Esther, and step-father to Patrick and Andrew.

David is survived by his mother, Theresa, his wife Esther, step sons Patrick and Andrew, his sister Elizabeth and her husband Michael, and their three children, Mason, Charlotte, and Myles. His best friend and cousin Bill Murray, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Greeley Park, 100 Concord St. Nashua at 2:00PM. Everyone is encouraged to attend his celebration wearing sports attire. Attendees, please respect social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when attending.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local homeless shelter.

Condolences may be offered at www.advantagenewhampshire.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 5, 2020.
