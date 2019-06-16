Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
543 Bridge St
Lowell, MA
View Map
David Robert Sancartier

David Robert Sancartier Obituary
David Robert Sancartier

lifelong resident of Dracut

HAVERHILL - David Robert Sancartier, age 73, lifelong resident of Dracut, passed away on June 12, 2019, at High Pointe Hospice in Haverhill, after a long battle with illness. He was the loving companion of Joann N. Hickey, with whom he spent 27 wonderful years. Dave is survived by his extended family Melissa and Sean Decowski and their children Kylie and Aryana; his sister Doris Dufour and her husband Dr. Paul Dufour; his sister-in-law Rena Sancartier-Monoxlas; his daughter Valerie Sancartier Gauthier; his granddaughter Jordan Gauthier; his goddaughter Linda Dufour McHugh; his nephews, Joseph Dufour, Michael Sancartier, Armand Sancartier, and Thomas Sancartier; his niece Sheryl Sutherland; his cousin Marguerite McLaughlin, as well his very best friends, Jerry Katibian, Michael Dunfey, John Sullivan, and Scott Longvale.

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Monday, June 17 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Dave's Funeral will take place on Tuesday, June 18, with final respect paid at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, 543 Bridge St., Lowell, MA. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. To leave an online memory or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 16, 2019
