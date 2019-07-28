Lowell Sun Obituaries
David S. Fitzgerald

David S. Fitzgerald Obituary
of Pepperell, MA

David S. Fitzgerald of Pepperell, MA lost his battle with esophageal cancer on July 17, 2019.

He was born in Boston and raised in Virginia, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. He graduated from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School in 1969, and in 1976 from the University of

Massachusetts/Amherst where he met his future wife, Sue, in Latin class. He worked for Raytheon as a subcontracts manager for 40 years. He is survived by his wife, his daughters Katherine Fitzgerald Weber and Lily Marie Fitzgerald, his brother Robert Fitzgerald, and his son-in-law Steven Weber. He was predeceased by his parents David and Barbara Fitzgerald and his sister Lesley Fitzgerald Butler.

Donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of David Fitzgerald to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. Services will be private. Arrangements by the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home Pepperell. Please www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on July 28, 2019
