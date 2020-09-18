1/1
David S. Orndorff
Tewksbury

David S. Orndorff, of Tewksbury formerly of Wilmington and Marshfield, passed away September 13, 2020. He was 73. Born in Lynn, David was the son of the late Delevan C. and Elizabeth (Field) Orndorff. He was the longtime companion of Dale Dodge of Tewksbury.

David was raised in Malden and Marshfield and was a 1965 graduate of Wilmington High School. Following high school David enlisted in the United States Army. He was a proud combat Veteran and was the recipient of the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medal for his achievements against hostile forces during the Vietnam War.

David worked for the United States Postal Service and retired following more than 35 years of service. David was an avid sports fan and for several years David was the Head Coach of the Wilmington High School Basketball Team and also coached the Lawrence High School Basketball Team where he was able to lead them to a Merrimack Conference Title, something he was very proud of. David was always willing to volunteer his time for good causes with many different charitable groups and organizations. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was very involved in the organization of the annual Larry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament which helped to raise money to provide scholarships to a male and female Wilmington High School student each year. In his leisure time David enjoyed being outdoors and camping.

In addition to his longtime companion, Dale, He is survived by his brother, Del Orndorff and his companion Donna Forbes of Tamworth, NH. He was the stepfather to Kelley, Eric, and Brett Dodge. Grandfather of Corey and Hunter Macarthur and uncle of LeAndra Sullivan of Las Vegas, NV and Jeannine Orndorff of Punta Gorda, FL.

A funeral service will be conducted in the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Tuesday, September 22nd, at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting will hours will be held on Monday, from 4 to 8 PM. David will be laid to rest with Military Honors, Wednesday, September 23rd, at 11:30 a.m. in the MA National Cemetery, Bourne. All attending must wear face coverings and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in David's memory to Local Heroes, Inc. P.O. Box 536, Wilmington, MA 01887



View the online memorial for David S. Orndorff

Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
SEP
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
SEP
23
Burial
11:30 AM
MA National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
374 Main Street
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4476
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 17, 2020
David,,,, You'll never die.. You were to big a person. Part of me has left.. No doubt with you. Many open arms are waiting on you.. All of them are true.. Rest easy My Friend. Even though you'll be with me every day, I'll miss that face and solid time we shared. Your words spoke volumes. What you've done for your Country and friends will last forever.. I Luv you David... I feel you now... Until I catch up with you .. Smile.. I'll be there.... Brother from another Mother.....ps. Don't hide...
Snooky
Brother
September 17, 2020
Mr. Orndorff,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey
September 16, 2020
David was my patron sergeant in Vietnam he was fearless and his men always came first I love you til the day I die it was a pleasure knowing you rest in peace my friend
Russell Mann
Friend
