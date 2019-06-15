|
lifelong resident of Dracut; 73
HAVERHILL
David Robert Sancartier, age 73, lifelong resident of Dracut, passed away on June 12, 2019, at High Pointe Hospice in Haverhill, after a long battle with illness. He was the loving companion of Joann N. Hickey, with whom he spent 27 wonderful years.
Born in Lowell, MA on February 4, 1946, he was a son of the late Armand J. and Anastasia (McPartland) Sancartier. He attended St. Michael's School, Keith Academy in Lowell, and graduated in 1965 from Dracut High School. Dave worked as a limousine driver and chauffer for many years, and even played the chauffer in the T.V. series, Spencer for Hire, alongside Robert Urich. He was also employed as a plumber at Marcoux Plumbing for many years.
As a young boy, Dave loved ice skating in the winter on ponds and marshes in Dracut and Kenwood, and at St. Jean D'Arc Skating Rink on Pawtucket Street. He enjoyed playing football in the fall and baseball in the summer in his youth, and could often be found at Hovey field in Dracut. He and his friends also enjoyed bowling on Saturday mornings in Lowell at the Rialto and Rex Bowling Alleys. They could occasionally be spotted walking across the Bridge Street Bridge in their red pork pie hats on their way to downtown.
Dave loved a good card game, especially Texas Holdem, and he enjoyed visiting casinos throughout New England, as well as Atlantic City and Las Vegas. Above all else though, Dave loved his family and friends. He enjoyed keeping in touch with his old friends, and in his later years too great joy in getting together with them for breakfast at the Owl Diner in Lowell.
Besides his beloved partner, Dave is survived by his extended family Melissa and Sean Decowski and their children Kylie and Aryana; his sister Doris Dufour and her husband Dr. Paul Dufour; his sister-in-law Rena Sancartier-Monoxlas; his daughter Valerie Sancartier Gauthier; his granddaughter Jordan Gauthier; his goddaughter Linda Dufour McHugh; his nephews, Joseph Dufour, Michael Sancartier, Armand Sancartier, and Thomas Sancartier; his niece Sheryl Sutherland; his cousin Marguerite McLaughlin, as well his very best friends, Jerry Katibian, Michael Dunfey, John Sullivan, and Scott Longvale.
Dave was the devoted father of the late David R. Sancartier, Jr., and brother of the late Armand J. Sancartier, Jr.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Monday, June 17 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Dave's Funeral will take place on Tuesday, June 18, with final respect paid at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, 543 Bridge St., Lowell, MA. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. To leave an online memory or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
