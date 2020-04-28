|
Beloved Husband, Father
Grandfather, Brother
HYANNIS
David "Dave" Thomas, 70, passed away on April 23, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Merrill and Florence (Witts) Thomas.
Dave was born on January 23, 1950 in Lowell, MA, where he spent most of his life, and retired to Dennisport, MA, to live out his days with the love of his life, Sophia. He was educated at the Weed Street School, Butler Middle School and Lowell High School (class of 1967). He graduated from Franklin Pierce College with a degree in mathematics, which he taught at the new Butler Middle School until his retirement in 2010. Past endeavors included working at Raytheon and Stars-to-Go, a video rental company. Before becoming a teacher, David even owned his own video store on Westford Street in Lowell.
Dave was an extremely hard worker, successful in every aspect of his life. He was an avid golfer and was a member at Longmeadow Golf Club for many years.
He loved his three granddaughters, Faith, Hazel and Stella with a passion, and always enjoyed visiting with them. He also enjoyed vacationing in Aruba with Sophia.
David is survived by his wife Sophia (Sherry Favas), his son Matthew and his wife Heather (Legenza), his three granddaughters; son Melvin and his wife Jennifer (Bazzinotti). He is preceded in death by his brother Merrill (Skip) Thomas. Dave leaves behind his brother Dennis and his wife Janet, sister Kathy and her husband Hugh McAtamney, sister-in-law Eileen Thomas, many nieces and nephews, Susan Cappellini and her husband Steve, Mark Thomas and his wife Tracy, Lori Flynn and her husband Steve, Lynne Jameson and her husband Jeff, Brian Thomas and his wife Julie, Kelly Brodeur and her husband Scott, Mike McAtamney and his wife Sarah, and the late Jimmy McAtamney, and his dear golf friends Billy LeLacheur, Bill Flynn and Michael Kirwin, along with numerous others at Longmeadow and on the Cape.
David requested no calling hours and no flowers. Please make a donation to the .
A celebration of Dave's life will come at a future date.
