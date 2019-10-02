|
|
Northwood
David Tousignant, age 59, of Blakes Hill Road passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 29, 2019 after injuries he sustained in a motorcycling accident.
He was born in Boston, MA son of the late John and Margaret (Shute) Tousignant. He was a graduate of Chelmsford High School.
David worked as a general contractor and was owner and operator of Waterview Construction for many years.
He enjoyed fishing, boating, and was a motorsport enthusiast.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his son Nicholas Tousignant.
He is survived by his wife, Karen (Laliberte) Tousignant of Northwood, his children, Katie Martell and her husband Russ of Alburgh, VT; Matthew Champagne of Salem, AL; Sarah Champagne Gill of Epsom; Ben Snadon of Abilene, TX and Candice Tummins of Waco, TX; several grandchildren; his sister, Beth Hill and her husband Todd of North Hampton, NH; his brother, Steve Tousignant of Portsmouth, NH; nieces and nephews; and his mother- and father-in-law, Alphonse and Alveine Laliberte.
Tousignant
Memorial visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 4th from 4 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 10 AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 814 Elm Street Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101.
View the online memorial for David Tousignant, 59
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 2, 2019