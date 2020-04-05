|
David W. Perkins, 65, of Merrimack passed away on Thursday, March 26th, 2020 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, MA after a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Everett, MA on June 16th, 1954 to the late William and Betty (Westaway) Perkins. He was last employed as a production manager for Solo Cup.
Mr. Perkins enjoyed fishing, doing small woodworking projects for his grandchildren and vacationing in the White Mountains and at the beach with his family. He was a very devoted husband, father and grandfather.
David will be forever missed and remembered by his loving wife of 41 years, Linda (Ryan) Perkins; three children, Timothy Perkins, Kristen and her husband Jim Terapane, and Shawn Perkins and his wife Stephanie; three grandchildren, Addison, Vivian and Flynn; three siblings, John Perkins and his wife Donna, Stephen Perkins and his wife Christine and Nancy and her husband Craig Pilon, along with several nieces and nephews.
Due to recent public health concerns, there will be no immediate services. Services will be held at a later date and will be updated on the funeral home website.
For those who wish, memorial donations in David's memory can be made to St. Joseph Hospital Foundation, Attn: Cancer Center, 172 Kinsley Street Nashua, NH 03061
