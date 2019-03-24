David W. Roller

LOWELL - David William Roller, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Joyce (Tymula) Roller.



Born in Cambridge, MA, on February 13, 1966, he was the son of the late William H. and Jean (Davison) Roller of Waltham. David was a graduate of Nipmuk Regional High School in Upton. He was employed as a delivery specialist for Amazon.



David was an emphatic sport enthusiast but primarily The New England Patriots, The Boston Red Sox and The Boston Bruins. He also enjoyed fishing and camping. His biggest enjoyment of all was spending time with his family. Whether simply playing video games with his children, going to the movies, or surprising them with a trip to Disney World for Christmas in 2008. Everything he did, he did for them.



David is survived by his beloved wife Joyce Tymula-Roller, with whom he would have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in July, and their children Catherine and Jacob of Lowell; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Roseanne (Lisi) Tymula of N. Chelmsford; his sister, Suzanne Darcy and her husband Brian and their family of Waltham; and Marc LaPenta of Newton; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Christopher and Stephanie Tymula of Chelmsford, Matthew and Colleen Tymula of Hookset, NH, and Jonathan and Stephanie Tymula of Nashua, NH.



David was also predeceased by his sister, Diane "Dee-Dee" Roller-LaPenta and his nephew, Christopher Darcy.



ROLLER - Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL on SUNDAY, TODAY, from 1 until 5 PM. His Funeral Prayer Service will take place SUNDAY at 1:30 PM during the wake.



A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family with final expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/70s2sso



