David Willard Fader
David Willard Fader, 78, formerly of Billerica and Chelmsford Massachusetts, died on March 18, 2019 at the Tidewell Hospice, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
David was born on February 26, 1941, in Lowell, Massachusetts. He was the son of John F. Fader and Emma Mae (Worden) Fader and the brother of Jack Fader of Phoenix, Arizona and the late Franklyn Fader of Port Charlotte, Florida. David grew up in Billerica Massachusetts and was a graduate of Billerica high school, class of 1959.
Dave married his first wife, Matthia Brown in 1963. Together they had five children and resided in Chelmsford, Massachusetts until their separation in 1975. Eventually Dave moved to Iowa and started a new chapter in his life. Here he met his second wife. Sue Ann Pinkham. They wed in 1980. Unfortunately this union was short lived and ended in divorce a few years later.
As a young parent Dave worked three jobs to support his family. By day he was a manager at Scott Jewelry in Lawrence, MA, In the evening he drove the zamboni at the Billerica Forum and in the summer he painted houses on weekends. After his first divorce Dave focused solely on a career in jewelry. He worked in both retail and wholesale. His work would require much travel and too relocate often. As a result, Dave could call many places home and forged many close friendships all over the map: which would endure through out his life time.
Dave was a fun loving guy with a wicked sense of humor. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and close friends. Wether it was tangling his fishing line out on the lake, searching for his golf ball on the links, a sunny afternoon at the track or an evening at the casino; Dave, alwayswas a memorable occasion.
Dave is survived by his five children: Brian Fader, Tia Fader, Matthew and Donna (Jussame) Fader, Dana (Fader) and Micheal Ossorio and Alyson (Fader) Hanson. Dave also had eleven grandchildren.
A private memorial.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 25, 2019