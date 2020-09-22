Retired Tewksbury Nurse
TEWKSBURY
Dawn E. (Gath) Rogers, age 84, a lifelong Tewksbury resident, passed away at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late William Rogers, who passed away in 1991, and the late Nicola Cornelio, who passed away in 2019.
Born in Lowell on March 21, 1936, she was the daughter of the late William D. "Happy" Gath and the late Elsie (Spares) (Gath) Arsenault.
Dawn attended Tewksbury Public Schools and graduated from Tewksbury High School. She later attended the Tewksbury Hospital School of Nursing where she received certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse, and in 1980 earned her degree as a Registered Nurse from Northern Essex Community College.
She was a former Eucharistic Minister at St. William's Church in Tewksbury.
Dawn worked in the nursing field at the Blaire House in Tewksbury, and as an Industrial Nurse for the Wang Corporation until retiring.
She enjoyed dancing, traveling, camping and vacationing at Lake Sebago in Naples, Maine.
Dawn is survived by her children, Kenneth W. Rogers and his wife Ann of Tewksbury, Deborah L. Nault and her husband Hector of Hudson, NH, Mark J. Rogers and his wife Ellen of Tewksbury, and Richard A. Rogers and Dawn Post of Sabattus, ME; siblings, William D. Gath of Aztec, NM, Richard A. Gath and his wife Margaret of Tewksbury, Colleen Dube and her husband Larry of Derry, NH, Edna Moran and her husband Walter of Lake Ariel, PA, and Michael R. Gath and his wife Carol of Whitefield, NH; seventeen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
There are No Calling Hours. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury (Please meet at church). Church limited to 80 attendees. Interment to follow at Tewksbury Cemetery. Face covering/masks and social distancing required at all venues. Donations honoring Dawn's memory may be made to High Pointe Hospice House 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830.
Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com View the online memorial for Dawn E. Rogers