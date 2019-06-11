|
|
Dawn Michelle Sylvestre
Dawn Michelle Sylvestre, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA, after an accident at her home. God took her much too soon at the age of 48. She is survived by her parents, Jeffrey and Linda Makos of Dracut biological father Bernard Sylvestre of Sanford, ME son Jacob Arbuckle of Bonsall, CA boyfriend David Dawson and his son Davan of Dracut sister Cheryl (Sylvestre) Vallante and her boyfriend Sean Murphy Sr. of Dracut step-brother Jeffrey Makos Jr. and his wife Claudia of Dracut step-sister Cherie Makos of Las Vegas, NV half-brother Timothy Therrien and his wife Leanne of Greenfield, NH half-brother Jairod Sylvestre of Sanford, ME niece Alyssa (Vallante) Pascoe and her husband Chris of Deering, NH nephew Tomas Vallante of Londonderry, NH. Aunt and Uncle Paula (Simoneau) Brodeur and her husband Kevin of Merrimack, NH and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Born on August 13, 1970 in San Francisco, CA, she graduated from Dracut Senior High School in 1988 and attended University of Massachusetts, Lowell. Before her death she was working as a Transportation Security Manager for TSA at Logan International Airport.
She served 10 years in the Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 2006. She was stationed in North Carolina, San Diego, CA and Okinawa, Japan as an Ssgt E6 Flight Equipment Technician.
Dawn was an outgoing woman and so full of life. She loved spending time with family, friends and her dogs Ringo and PeeWee. Dawn loved to cook and garden and enjoyed sharing that with everyone she met.
Dawn would have wanted something good to come out of this tragedy. She was able to donate her kidneys to two needy recipients.
SYLVESTRE - A memorial mass will be celebrated on June 15th, at 10:30 AM, at St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Road, in Dracut.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 16th from 1- 4 PM, at the American Legion on 574 Broadway Rd., (Rt 113) in Dracut. All family and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ASPCA.org, MSPCA.org or to your favorite animal rescue in her memory. She fostered a few dogs herself.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 11, 2019