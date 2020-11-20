Salem, NH
Deane Eastwood, age 73, of Salem NH, passed away on November 18, 2020 at the High Pointe House in Haverhill, MA after a lengthy illness.
Deane was preceded by his wife, Claire Eastwood who passed away in 2006. Deane and Claire were married for 37 years and raised their family in Tyngsboro, MA where they lived for more than 35 wonderful years.
Deane is survived by his daughter, Christina Richert and her husband Randi Richert, and their two children, Virginia Richert and Leland Richert of Dudley, MA; his son Deane Eastwood and his wife Rachel Eastwood of Melrose, MA and their son Alex Eastwood of Denver, CO; his sister Dianne Payne of Pittsburg, NH; and his sister Kathleen Quirk of Missouri. Deane is also survived by Freda Croteau of Salem NH, his loving companion of more than a decade.
Deane was born in Lowell, MA and was the son of Gladys Tufts and Frank Eastwood. He went to Lowell High School before proudly serving in the United States Navy from 1964-1968. He has fond memories of his military service and tours of duty sailing the Mediterranean Sea.
Deane had a successful career in a variety of fields including more than 20 years as a field supervisor at Atlas News in the Merrimack Valley and many years at Metropolitan Life in Lowell, MA. In between, he owned and operated a convenience store in Manchester, NH. He was earnest and had a strong work ethic.
Family life was Deane's greatest pride throughout his life. He always had time for family and set a wonderful example for his children and all that were around him. He loved family meals on the weekend, watching the Patriots win championships, golfing, and attending Oldies concerts in Boston. Prior to Deane's disability, he was an avid golfer and enjoy golfing with family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, there are no funeral services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Deane's memory to Wounded Warrior Project
, www.woundedwarriors.org
.
