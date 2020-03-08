|
Deanna P. Twarog
Deanna P. (Dias) Twarog, 81, from Lowell, passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2020. She was the proud daughter of John and Adelena Costa Dias of Lowell. Deanna, also known as "DEE", taught in the Lowell school system for over 40 years. She graduated from Lowell State College and earned a Master's of Education from Northeastern University.
"Dee" loved to summer at Ocean Park, Maine, in her seaside cottage named Pisces. She also loved to garden, which she attributed to "Paul Parent's" radio show each Sunday morning. She is survived by a son, Todd J. Twarog of Lowell, and daughter Tami Twarog of Lowell and San Francisco, a brother Dennis Dias and his wife Patricia of Pelham, NH, her godson and nephew Johnathan Dias and his three children Nathaniel, Emma, and Jacob, of Salem, NH, whom "Dee" loved to see. Dee is greatly missed by her good friend Liz Keegan and her husband Bill.
Family and Friends are cordially invited to two masses being held in memory of Deanna P. (Dias) Twarog:
Sunday, March 15th (her birthday) 11:30 am at St. Anthony's, 893 Central Street, Lowell, MA 01852
Sunday, April 19th 11:30 am at St. Anthony's, 893 Central Street, Lowell, MA 01852
For condolences please visit www.mckennaoulette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 8, 2020