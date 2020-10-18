1/1
Deborah A. (Emerson) Wheeler
1953 - 2020
Loving Wife and Mother

Deborah A. "Debbie" (Emerson) Wheeler, 67, of Hampton, NH, formerly of Lowell, MA, passed away peacefully October 15, 2020, with her family by her side, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Lowell on March 7, 1953 to the late Irving F. Sr. and Phyllis A. (Gray) Emerson. She graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1970, and furthered her education in computer programming. She began her career at Keane, Inc., and later worked for NTT Data as a Program Analyst for 29 years until her retirement in 2016.

Deb loved to travel the country with her best friend and husband of 32 years, Russ, as they followed their beloved son Tim's baseball and basketball tournaments. She particularly enjoyed attending Tim's games held in Las Vegas.

Together they enjoyed spending lots of time in Florida visiting family and friends. Their last trip included a memorable dream cruise to Cuba and the Cayman Islands. Most of all, Deb loved being home in Hampton, sitting on the front deck looking out over the ocean, cocktail in hand, while watching the boats and the world go by.

The family would like to thank the Mass General Cancer Center at Exeter Hospital and the Merrimack Valley Hospice for the capable and compassionate care they provided during her illness.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Tim Wheeler and his fiancée Gia Adams of Miami, FL; two brothers, Irving F. "Sonny" Emerson Jr. and his wife Sheila, and Robert J. "Beau" Emerson and his wife Eileen, and a sister, Kathleen Emerson, all of Lowell; a sister-in-law, Lyn Lewis and her husband Richie of Hudson, NH, and several nieces and nephews.

It being her request, there are no calling hours. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial donations in her name to either: Exeter Hospital, Community Relations and Advancement, Attn: Erica Spiegel-Sanborn, 5 Alumni Dr., Exeter, NH 03833. (If by check, please note "Deb Wheeler, Beyond the Rainbow Foundation" in the memo section, or donate online at www.exeterhospital.com/About-Us/Fundraising/Online-Donations), or to: Home Health Foundation, Attn: Community Engagement, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 (https://www.homehealthfoundation.org/donate/). The MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell, is honored to be assisting the family during this most difficult time. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Debbie's life tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com


Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 16, 2020
Dear Russ and family I’m So sorry

For the loss of Debbie. We had good

Times taking are walks and being

Neighbors Rest In Peace. Deb

Cathy B
Cathy Britton
Friend
