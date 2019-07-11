|
|
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother, sister and friend
It's with deep sadness that her family announces the passing of Deborah Dawn (Freund) (Holt) Choate on Tuesday July 9th 2019 at her home. Deb fought a courageous 18 month battle against pancreatic cancer and was surrounded by her family until the very end.
She resided in Epping NH and was the loving wife of Daniel Choate, who survives her.
Born May 14th, 1962 in Leominster Massachusetts, a daughter of Sharon (Fannin) (Freund) Siska and the late Robert Freund, she grew up in Pelham. NH.
After graduating Pelham High School Deb attended college at Keene State.
She greatly enjoyed working for EVR advertising in Manchester NH for 24 years as the Operations Manager.
Deb enjoyed spending weekends on Lake Winnipesaukee with many dear friends, hosting holiday and family gatherings and most importantly spending quality time with her family, especially her Grandchildren. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Besides her husband and mother, she is survived by her children and their spouses, Amanda and Sarah Holt, Andrew and Janine Holt, David and Meaghan Choate and Joseph Choate and Bonnie Dalicandro; her grandchildren, Izzie, Gracelyn, Domenic and Scarlett; her step mother, Joyce (Myhaver) Freund; her siblings, Dan and Gail Freund, Kristin and Josh Brown, Eric and Lori Freund, Katie and Todd Sweet, Patrick and Christine Siska, Karin Landry and Carlton Chase; also, 15 nieces and nephews.
Deb is predeceased by her father Robert Freund and her step father Ted Siska.
Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 111 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 8 P.M. Friday. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning at the FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH in PELHAM at 11 o'clock followed by burial in the Gibson Cemetery.
E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to PanCAN, c/o Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 11, 2019