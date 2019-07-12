Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH
PELHAM, NH
Resources
Deborah D. Choate


1962 - 2019
Deborah D. Choate Obituary
Deborah D. Choate
formerly of Pelham, NH

In Epping, NH, July 9, 2019, at home, Deborah Dawn (Freund) (Holt) Choate, 57, formerly of Pelham, NH, beloved wife of Daniel Choate. Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 111 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 8 P.M. Friday. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning at the FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH in PELHAM at 11 o'clock followed by burial in the Gibson Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to PanCAN, c/o Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Arrangements

by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 12, 2019
